Virgin Galactic, Delta Airlines, Deere & Co, Boeing

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by declines in megacap growth stocks, while a slower rise in producer prices in December spurred hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak.

At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was unchanged at 36,288.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.76% at 4,690.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.64% at 14,939.507.

** Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC.O): down 3.6%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $214 mln equity offering

** KB HOME (KBH.N): up 14.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat

** Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX.O): down 11.3%

BUZZ-Prices $100 mln equity offering

** Communications Systems Inc (JCS.O): down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Gamco to vote against merger with Pineapple

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : up 7.2%

BUZZ-TSMC rises after posting record quarterly profit

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 4.7%

BUZZ-Tesla working through challenges with Indian govt, says Musk

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 4.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's iQiyi fall after Jefferies cuts PT

** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 16.6%

BUZZ-Gets boost from 'bividends', or bitcoin dividends

** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 6.9%

BUZZ-Cowen downgrades Snap citing negative impact from Apple's OS changes

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Delta Air Lines takes off after better-than-expected Q4 results

** Mattel Inc (MAT.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as MKM Partners upgrades to 'buy' ahead of big movie releases

** Netflix Inc : down 2.7%

BUZZ-'Don't Look Up': Brokerage trims Netflix PT over competition, slowing growth

** Bandwidth Inc (BAND.O): up 6.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees catalysts ahead for Bandwidth Inc; upgrades

** ViacomCBS Inc : up 3.6%

BUZZ-Up on securing English Premier League streaming rights in LATAM

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as California approves co's EV for incentive program

** Denali Therapeutics Inc : down 12.8%

BUZZ-Slumps as Alzheimer's trial application put on clinical hold

** The Charles Schwab Corporation : down 0.8%

BUZZ-Dips as Goldman prices block

** Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI.O): up 22.3%

BUZZ-Surges as partner gets S.Korea approval for Triferic injection

** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV.O): up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising holiday-quarter profit forecast

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-AMC's Aron sells more shares, says he's 'all finished'

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises after report says 737 MAX to resume flights in China

** Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on $125 mln share buyback plan

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O): up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up on deal renewal with NBA

** Squarespace Inc (SQSP.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up after Berenberg initiates with 'buy'

** HCI Group Inc (HCI.N): down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls after TypTap Insurance unit delays IPO

** GrowGeneration Corp : down 7.5%

BUZZ-Hits 17-mth low on cutting FY revenue outlook

** VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (DAVE.O): up 20.0%

BUZZ-Banking app Dave bounces following de-SPAC last week

** Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN.N): up 17.6%

BUZZ-Gains on 2022 revenue forecast raise

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N): down 17.5%

BUZZ-Plunges ahead of planned capital raise

** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 1.6%

** Deere & Company (DE.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT for Caterpillar, Deere

** Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment rise on deal renewal with Mattress Firm

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

