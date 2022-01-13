Virgin Galactic, Delta Airlines, Deere & Co, Boeing
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by declines in megacap growth stocks, while a slower rise in producer prices in December spurred hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak.
At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was unchanged at 36,288.8. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.76% at 4,690.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.64% at 14,939.507.
** Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC.O): down 3.6%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Down after pricing $214 mln equity offering
** KB HOME (KBH.N): up 14.4%
BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat
** Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX.O): down 11.3%
BUZZ-Prices $100 mln equity offering
** Communications Systems Inc (JCS.O): down 1.3%
BUZZ-Falls after Gamco to vote against merger with Pineapple
** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : up 7.2%
BUZZ-TSMC rises after posting record quarterly profit
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 4.7%
BUZZ-Tesla working through challenges with Indian govt, says Musk
** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 4.7%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's iQiyi fall after Jefferies cuts PT
** BTCS Inc (BTCS.O): up 16.6%
BUZZ-Gets boost from 'bividends', or bitcoin dividends
** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 6.9%
BUZZ-Cowen downgrades Snap citing negative impact from Apple's OS changes
** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Delta Air Lines takes off after better-than-expected Q4 results
** Mattel Inc (MAT.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Rises as MKM Partners upgrades to 'buy' ahead of big movie releases
** Netflix Inc : down 2.7%
BUZZ-'Don't Look Up': Brokerage trims Netflix PT over competition, slowing growth
** Bandwidth Inc (BAND.O): up 6.1%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees catalysts ahead for Bandwidth Inc; upgrades
** ViacomCBS Inc : up 3.6%
BUZZ-Up on securing English Premier League streaming rights in LATAM
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 1.1%
BUZZ-Rises as California approves co's EV for incentive program
** Denali Therapeutics Inc : down 12.8%
BUZZ-Slumps as Alzheimer's trial application put on clinical hold
** The Charles Schwab Corporation : down 0.8%
BUZZ-Dips as Goldman prices block
** Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI.O): up 22.3%
BUZZ-Surges as partner gets S.Korea approval for Triferic injection
** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV.O): up 2.1%
BUZZ-Jumps after raising holiday-quarter profit forecast
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 2.2%
BUZZ-AMC's Aron sells more shares, says he's 'all finished'
** The Boeing Company (BA.N): up 3.2%
BUZZ-Rises after report says 737 MAX to resume flights in China
** Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Up on $125 mln share buyback plan
** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI.O): up 2.6%
BUZZ-Up on deal renewal with NBA
** Squarespace Inc (SQSP.N): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Up after Berenberg initiates with 'buy'
** HCI Group Inc (HCI.N): down 6.8%
BUZZ-Falls after TypTap Insurance unit delays IPO
** GrowGeneration Corp : down 7.5%
BUZZ-Hits 17-mth low on cutting FY revenue outlook
** VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (DAVE.O): up 20.0%
BUZZ-Banking app Dave bounces following de-SPAC last week
** Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN.N): up 17.6%
BUZZ-Gains on 2022 revenue forecast raise
** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N): down 17.5%
BUZZ-Plunges ahead of planned capital raise
** Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N): up 1.6%
** Deere & Company (DE.N): up 1.2%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT for Caterpillar, Deere
** Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS.N): up 2.2%
BUZZ-MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment rise on deal renewal with Mattress Firm
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.