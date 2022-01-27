W. Africa Crude More Nigerian programmes emerge

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - More Nigerian loading volumes for March export emerged on Thursday as offers stayed high and traders looked out for price signals from tender results.

* The Nigerian Bonny Light stream is due to export just two cargoes in March, putting the total volumes for the four main Nigerian grades - also including Qua Iboe, Bonga and Forcados - down somewhat compared to February.

* The lower output is likely to help keep sale prices high in the early part of the trading cycle, traders said, as the physical market stays undersupplied.

* A tender earlier this week by Indian refiner HPCL was awarded to Vitol for grades of Bonga and Forcados.

* Buying ahead of the Lunar New Year in East Asia was supporting other West African grades, with Chadian Doba being offered at dated Brent plus $1.50 though heavier grades continue to suffer from low jet fuel use.

* India's IOC closed a buy tender for West African crude loading March 15-24, though results did not immediately emerge.

* Vietnam's Binh Son Refinery (BSR) and Indonesia's Pertamina were also running buy tenders set to close this week.

* Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday launched a probe into petroleum consumption and the state of the country's refineries after the government decided to extend costly petrol subsidies, the country's parliament said.

* An increase in oil output by producer nations cashing in on expensive crude has depleted the cushion of spare capacity that protects the market from sudden shocks and raised the risk of price spikes or even fuel shortages. read more

