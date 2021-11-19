W. Africa Crude Nigerian OSPs, programmes awaited amid steady sales

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sales of West African crude were steady on Friday as China showed it still had a buying appetite and differentials were also held.

* Nigerian official selling prices (OSPs) for December and initial export plans for January are expected imminently.

* Glencore sold a cargo of end-December loading Ghanaian crude Jubilee to Phillips 66.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* China's Unipec purchased a cargo of Angolan Hungo, in a sign Chinese buying had not yet abated for the month.

* No January-loading Angolan crude cargoes were yet being offered, with a couple still for sale from the December programme.

* Brent's premium to Dubai quotes has cooled from eight-year highs hit earlier this month, making crude from the Atlantic Basin more affordable to Asian buyers again.

* A possible coordinated release of oil stocks from consuming countries would likely mark a peak for Asia's spot crude market after it touched near two-year highs this week, however. read more

* Thailand's PTT and Taiwan's CPC spurned West African grades for Mideast oil in their latest tender awards.

* Indian refiner MRPL closed a buy tender for a cargo of January-loading crude, with results due to be known at the beginning of next week.

RELATED NEWS

* The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles serves as a warning to the OPEC+ production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns of high fuel prices in powerhouse economies like the United States, China and others.

* China's diesel exports fell in October after a rebound the previous month as refiners diverted more supplies to the domestic market to make up for a supply squeeze following months of production curbs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noah Browning;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.