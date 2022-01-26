W. Africa Crude Offers stay high on European demand

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Offers for West African crude loading in March stayed high on Wednesday as sellers counted on heightened demand especially for lighter oil grades.

* Offers for new March-loading crude were at and above levels reached at the end of last month's trading cycle, in which sale prices in some cases reached multi-year highs.

* Sales were muted, however, as a high number of tenders put the market in suspense and sellers hoped for lower prices refinery maintenance could help ease a tight physical market.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Nigerian Escravos and Forcados crude were offered above a $3 premium to dated Brent.

* High offers were boosted in part because Mediterranean refineries are short of enough light crude and are instead lowering refinery runs.

* South Africa's Sasol issued a buy tender for delivery around mid-March. The tender results are expected on Thursday.

* Cameroon's SNH issued a sell tender for March-loading cargoes of Lokele and Kole. The results are due on Thursday.

* India's IOC was running a buy tender for West African crude loading March 15-24. Results are due on Thursday.

* Vietnam's Binh Son Refinery (BSR) and Indonesia's Pertamina were also running buy tenders set to close this week.

RELATED NEWS

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of all grades of crude it sells to Asia in March on firm demand and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel, trade sources said. read more

* An increase in oil output by producer nations cashing in on expensive crude has depleted the cushion of spare capacity that protects the market from sudden shocks and raised the risk of price spikes or even fuel shortages. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noah Browning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.