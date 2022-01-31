W. Africa Crude Steepening backwardation looms

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The structure of the global oil market was increasingly backwardated on Monday, signalling the likelihood of reductions to offers of West African crude, which remains at highs last seen in mid-2020.

* The six-month spread between Brent for March delivery versus September delivery was $6.75 on Friday, the steepest since 2013.

* The backwardation market structure is reached when near-term prices are higher than those of later-dated contracts, encouraging prompt oil sales and discouraging long-haul purchases such as those from West Africa to its main markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Chinese buying had helped to prop up offers in the first couple weeks of the trading cycle for March-loading crude but is likely to pause this week because of Lunar New Year celebrations.

* Angolan Girassol and Nigerian Forcados were both last offered at dated Brent plus $3 a barrel, their highest since spring 2020.

RELATED NEWS

* U.S. crude production rose 2% month on month in November to 11.753 million barrels per day, according to a monthly report on Monday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

* OPEC's oil output in January has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, highlighting some producers' struggle to pump more crude as prices trade at a seven-year high.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Noah Browning Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.