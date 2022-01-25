W. Africa Crude Tenders in focus, sellers keep offer levels high

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A flurry of tenders were in focus on Tuesday while spot offers were considered somewhat lofty for Asian refiners owing to high oil futures prices and a backwardated market.

* Vitol was said to be offering a cargo of March-loading Nigerian Forcados at dated Brent plus $3.30-$3.40 a barrel.

* Eni was offering a cargo of March-loading Angolan Saxi at dated Brent plus $1.90.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Chevron was offering a cargo of Girassol at more than dated Brent plus $3.00 a barrel.

* Congolese Djeno was offered at dated Brent plus 80 cents and Ghanaian Jubilee was offered at dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.65.

* India's HPCL awarded a buy tender. Vitol was said to be the winner, supplying West African crude.

* South Africa's Sasol issued a buy tender for delivery around mid-March. The tender results are expected on Thursday.

* Cameroon's SNH issued a sell tender for March-loading cargoes of Lokele and Kole. The results are due on Thursday.

* India's IOC was running a buy tender for West African crude loading March 15-24. Results are due on Thursday.

RELATED NEWS

* Nigeria's government plans to amend its newly signed oil law to ask parliament for an 18-month extension to keep the current regime of subsidising imported petrol, its junior oil minister said on Tuesday. read more

* Angola will return to international capital markets this year to sell Eurobonds, finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa said on Monday, while the partial privatisation of state oil company Sonangol could take another two years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.