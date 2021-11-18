W. Africa Crude Traders await Angolan allocations

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Traders awaited allocations for Angola's January programme on Thursday, while some spot cargoes changed hands.

* Glencore was said to have sold a cargo of end-December loading Ghanaian Jubilee.

* Exxon Mobil was said to have bought a cargo of Nigerian Jones Creek loading end-December from Levene via tender.

* India's IOC issued a fresh buy tender.

* Indonesia's Pertamina closed a tender running for crude arriving in January or February but results did not immediately emerge.

* Indian refiner MRPL is set to close a buy tender for a cargo of January-loading crude on Thursday.

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Nigeria on Thursday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, with domestic and regional security and West Africa's democratic backsliding among issues expected to be discussed. read more

