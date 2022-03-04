Wall Street hyperbole washes up in Sydney storms
MELBOURNE, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The New South Wales premier called this week’s torrent a “one-in-a-1,000-year event”. It evokes Goldman CFOs ascribing improbable standard deviations to choppy markets. Such quips, like the terms drought and natural disaster, mischaracterise risk and obscure needed action.
CONTEXT NEWS
- New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet on March 1 described the record floods that have killed at least 12 people in his state and neighbouring Queensland as a “one-in-a-1,000-year event”. Hundreds of thousands of residents have either been evacuated or told to prepare to leave.
