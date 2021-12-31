Walmart, Crocs, Alibaba

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street's main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation.

At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.05% at 36,378.66. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.07% at 4,775.24 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.18% at 15,712.645.

** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR.O): up 30.4% BUZZ-Gains on share buyback plan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS.O): up 20.6% BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves rare disorder treatment

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): up 0.5%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 0.9%

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 1.6% BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks mixed in 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge again

** Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O): down 0.4% BUZZ-Slips as $35 bln AMD deal delayed

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 1.6%

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): up 0.7%

** Home Depot (HD.N): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Department stores, home-improvement chains lead retail recovery in 2021

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 0.8%

** Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N): up 0.4%

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): up 0.2%

BUZZ-U.S. apparel, luxury and beauty stocks post solid gains in 2021

** Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd : down 3.3%

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): up 0.6%

** Weibo Corp : down 2.1%

BUZZ-Regulatory crackdown slams U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech cos in 2021

** Nutriband Inc (NTRB.O): up 168.5%

BUZZ-Nutriband stock more than doubles on Korean patent approval for core tech

** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N): up 1.0%

** Quidel Corp (QDEL.O): up 0.6%

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Laboratory Corp shares top performer among COVID-19 test makers in 2021

** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): down 0.4%

** Netflix Inc (NFLX.O): down 0.6%

** Amazon.com Inc : down 0.5%

BUZZ-Alphabet eyes best year in over a decade, top Big Tech performer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.