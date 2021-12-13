Walmart’s robot SPAC automates industry disruption

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The retailer is investing $150 mln with a SoftBank-backed SPAC that struck a $5.5 bln deal with a robotic firm it uses. Similar to other blank check mergers, it is speculative. But like Amazon’s Rivian deal, Walmart is making a low-risk, high reward bet on an autonomous future.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Symbiotic, a firm that automates distribution warehouses, agreed on Dec. 13 to merge with SVF Investment Corp. 3, a special-purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers. The deal has an equity value of $5.5 billion.

- Walmart is committing $150 million known as a “private investment in public equity,” or PIPE.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.