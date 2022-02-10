1 minute read
Walt Disney, Uber, IronNet
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after hotter-than-expected consumer prices data raised fears of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
At 8:54 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.39% at 35,503. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.84% at 4,539.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.28% at 14,845.75.
Compiled by Tiyashi Datta
