Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Sony

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, even as big technology stocks continued to fall, with Salesforce.com declining after a brokerage downgrade

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.01% at 36,673. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.06% at 4,781.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.35% at 16,219.5.

** Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N): down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Salesforce.com dips on report UBS moves to sidelines

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Peloton falls as JPM sees softer demand, cuts PT

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 1.1% premarket Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 1.2% premarket Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Alibaba down as China's market regulator imposes fine

** Allegiant Travel Co : down 1.7% premarket

Boeing Co (BA.N): up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Allegiant Air set to order 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing

** Sony Group Corp : up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Sony up on plans to enter EV market

** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N): down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Alexandria Real Estate drops after pricing upsized equity offering

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

