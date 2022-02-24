West has some cover to ramp up Russian sanctions

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sberbank and VTB halved after troops invaded Ukraine, suggesting Moscow’s banks and oligarchs may end up pariahs, like the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Russian tit-for-tat might hit European gas supplies. The one comfort is that end of winter makes it less of an immediate problem.

- The United States and Europe said they would impose severe sanctions on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

- Sberbank shares plunged 57% and VTB’s 50% in early trade on Feb. 24 on fears that Russia’s two biggest lenders would lose access to the international dollar system via cuts to their “correspondent” banking relationships. A senior U.S. official said on Feb. 22 Washington was ready to further sanction Russia’s biggest financial institutions.

- On Feb. 23, Washington sanctioned the company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, putting it on a so-called Specially Designated Nationals list which stops people and companies from dealing with it at the risk of being sanctioned themselves. The U.S. Treasury also issued a general license authorising the "wind down" of transactions with Nord Stream 2 AG until March 2.

- Russia’s Gazprom owns the entire pipeline but paid half the costs, with the rest shared by Shell, Austria's OMV, France's Engie and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall Dea.

- Gazprom shares plunged as much as 55% on Feb. 24. Uniper shares fell 13%, while OMV lost 6% and Engie 3%.

- On Feb. 22, Washington also stopped U.S. companies from buying secondary Russian sovereign debt. Russia’s five-year corporate default swaps soared to a record high of 738 basis points on Feb. 24.

