Western Union, Rivian, Netflix, Alterity Therapeutics

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes were set for a mixed open on Thursday, with banking and energy shares leading gains, while interest rate-sensitive growth names remained under pressure from the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.22% at 36,370. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 4,692.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.46% at 15,693.25.

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.6% premarket ViacomCBS Inc : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-AT&T, ViacomCBS up after report on possible stake sale in CW network

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.