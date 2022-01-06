Asian Markets
Western Union, Rivian, Netflix, Alterity Therapeutics
1 minute read
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
U.S. stock indexes were set for a mixed open on Thursday, with banking and energy shares leading gains, while interest rate-sensitive growth names remained under pressure from the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.
At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.22% at 36,370. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 4,692.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.46% at 15,693.25.
** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.6% premarket ViacomCBS Inc : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-AT&T, ViacomCBS up after report on possible stake sale in CW network
Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru
