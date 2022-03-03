West’s best cyber move is to stick to defence

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Malware attacks on Ukrainian banks and state agencies make better protection for governments and companies essential. Western nations may consider retaliation. Given the shortage of cyber experts and the risk of badly targeted strikes, they’d be better off focusing on defence.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Darktrace on March 3 raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three months. The British cybersecurity company now expects a year-on-year increase in constant currency annual recurring revenue in 2022 of between 38.5% and 40%, versus previous guidance of 37% to 38.5%.

- Darktrace’s shares were up 13% at 520.5 pence by 0921 GMT on March 3.

- Ukrainian government websites were temporarily taken down by digital attacks following Russia’s invasion, a Ukrainian government official said on Feb. 28.

- The United States and the United Kingdom had previously said Russian military hackers were behind a spate of previous cyberattacks that briefly took offline Ukrainian banking and government websites.

- The Russia-based ransomware group Conti offered in a blog post on Feb. 25 “full support” for the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

- Hacker collective Anonymous said on Feb. 24 it is officially in cyber war against the Russian government.

