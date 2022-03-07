West’s loaded oil weapon points to power rationing

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. and Europe could ban Russian crude imports to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin. While oil is a better target for sanctions than gas, alternative supplies are far from assured. Companies and consumers may have to reduce demand, possibly by government decree.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.

- Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

- “We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

- Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is also in discussion with the United States and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported on March 7.

- In the first few minutes of trade on March 7, Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared $10 a barrel to their highest since July 2008, with Brent at $139.13 and WTI at $130.50. As of 0930 GMT they were trading at $126 and $123 a barrel, respectively.

