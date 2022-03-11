WeWork, Oracle Corp, Boeing Co

The S&P 500 struggled for direction on Friday at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst, with shares of Meta Platforms slipping after Russia opened a criminal case against the Facebook parent.

At 10:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.77% at 33,429.83. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.32% at 4,273.19 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.22% at 13,101.031.

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 5.8% BUZZ-Hits fresh low after slashing 2022 production forecast by half

** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 24.4% BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 0.1% BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades to 'underweight'

** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 32.6% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit

** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 0.4% BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double

** Pearson PLC : up 18.3% BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm

** Novan Inc (NOVN.O): up 3.1% BUZZ-Surges on buying dermatology drug maker EPI Health

** Docusign : down 21.1% BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat revenue forecast as pandemic boost fades

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 0.1%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.6%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.5% BUZZ-U.S. banks gain as 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks lift sentiment

** Lazydays Holdings (LAZY.O): up 24.5% BUZZ-Jumps on $25 buyout offer by shareholder

** Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE.O): up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected revenue

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 2.6%

BUZZ-Shares slip as Russia opens criminal investigation

** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on report co testing suppliers on 787 output hikes

** Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O): up 1.6%

BUZZ-Gains on share buy-back plan

** Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): down 12.3%

BUZZ-Slides as Q1 outlook, holiday-quarter results disappoint

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises as co narrows focus on post-media firm with $48 investment

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 1.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.1%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 0.7%

BUZZ-Gold miners among biggest NYSE losers as investors expect rate hikes

** LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ.O): up 8.7%

BUZZ-Beaten-up LegalZoom goes boom after earnings

** Oracle Corp (ORCL.N): down 0.2%

BUZZ-Shares fall on PT cuts after profit miss

** Exela Technologies Inc (XELA.O): down 24.7%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss

** WeWork Inc (WE.N): up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on narrower fourth-quarter loss

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

