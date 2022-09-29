World Bank to discuss in October replacement for 'Doing Business' reports















WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The World Bank's board will discuss plans next month for replacing the bank's annual "Doing Business" rankings that were canceled in September 2021 after an external report found data irregularities, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Malpass told an event hosted by Stanford University on Wednesday there were still issues to define how to assess a country's business climate, but the bank and its various arms, including the International Finance Corp, were all working to continue encouraging private sector activity.

"The World Bank is very involved in trying to encourage private sector development in countries," he said.

