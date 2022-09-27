World Bank forecasts Thai GDP growth at 3.1% this year

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.1% this year, higher than a forecast in June of 2.9%, supported by private consumption and exports, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

However, the bank cut Thailand's growth forecast in 2023 to 4.1%, down from a previous outlook of 4.3% due lower export demand due to an expected global economic slowdown.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Kim Coghill

