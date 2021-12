Xilinx, Stryve Foods, Nutriband

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday, even as Wall Street's main indexes looked to finish the year with handsome gains for the third time in a row, supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation.

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.15% at 36,238. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.09% at 4,767.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.01% at 16,431.5.

** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR.O): up 29.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on share buyback plan

** Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS.O): up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves rare disorder treatment

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks mixed in 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge again

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Apple leads China's smartphone market, data shows

** Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx slips as $35 bln AMD deal delayed

