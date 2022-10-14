Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time















WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.

Yellen told a news conference that the Treasury has asked the U.S. Congress for permission to lend $21 billion in U.S. SDRs to IMF trust funds for low- and middle-income countries, and was hoping for approval.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











