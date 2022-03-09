YEXT Inc, Stitch Fix, Match Group

Wall Street's main indexes were set to bounce back on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.73% at 33,165. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.88% at 4,247, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.40% at 13,586.

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-New iPhone SE can help Apple increase TAM, compete more, say analysts

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

** Palantir Technologies Inc : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as Piper starts coverage with 'overweight' on growth prospects

** Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O): up 8.7% premarket

** Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 6.6% premarket

** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Crypto stocks, ETFs gain as Yellen allays crackdown fears

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 3.9% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 5.8% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners ease as bullion prices fall

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 2.8% premarket

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 2.8% premarket

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Big U.S. banks gain premarket as Treasury yield curve steepens

** YEXT Inc : down 30.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q4 earnings, top executives departure YEXT.N

** Ero Copper Corp : up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 results

** XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N): up 13.4% premarket BUZZ-XPO to spin off high-tech truck brokerage business, shares jump

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW-CrowdStrike shares rise ahead of Q4 results

** Thor Industries Inc (THO.N): up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong earnings, bullish outlook

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after PT cuts, outlook disappoints Wall Street

** MongoDB Inc (MDB.O): up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast, results

** Camber Energy Inc : down 8.1% premarket

** Houston American Energy Corp : down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Energy cos fall on lower crude prices as investors assess Russian oil ban impact

** Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK.O): down 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Kinetik slides as Apache's share sale prices

** Discovery Inc (DISCA.O): up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Discovery joins Disney, Netflix in suspending services in Russia

** Match Group Inc (MTCH.O): up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Match Group gains, BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Oatly Group AB (OTLY.O): up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat

** Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O): up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Nektar to 'outperform' ahead of data on lead drug

** Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP.O): up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after announcing buy of 2 product tankers

** Natera Inc (NTRA.O): down 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Hindenburg short call

** Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd (CMMB.O): up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges after changes to clinical programs

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.