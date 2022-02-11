Zillow Group, GoDaddy, Surgalign Holdings

1 minute read
U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh round of selling on Friday, sparked by growing expectations for quicker interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve following data that showed soaring inflation.
At 7:52 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.11% at 35,100. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.11% at 4,492.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.12% at 14,684.
Compiled by Tiyashi Datta
