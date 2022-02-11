Zillow Group, Under Armour, Newell Brands, AMD

U.S. stock indexes were mixed in choppy trading on Friday as investors digested hot inflation data that spurred a sharp selloff in the previous session on fears about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 12:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.11% at 35,203.85. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.34% at 4,488.56 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.75% at 14,079.069.

BUZZ-Zendesk up after proxy advisory firm tells investors to vote against acquisition

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Online travel agency Expedia rises as profit beats expectations

BUZZ-Zillow Group up on Q4 revenue beat, analysts' views mixed

BUZZ-GoDaddy jumps on Q4 profit beat, $3 bln buyback

BUZZ-Astra Space falls after first commercial satellite launch fails

BUZZ-Surgalign sinks on $20 mln stock-and-warrants offering

BUZZ-Novavax up as COVID-19 vaccine found 80% effective in teen study

BUZZ-Didi slips after Tencent says it did not raise stake in ride-hailing firm

BUZZ-HubSpot climbs after Q4 results top estimates

BUZZ-Under Armour expects margin to be squeezed by freight costs, shares slip

BUZZ-Enveric Biosciences plunges after pricing stock, warrants deal

BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma up as FDA to review company's lung cancer drug candidate

BUZZ-Cleveland Cliffs drops on Q4 revenue miss

BUZZ-Chemours Co tumbles on downbeat Q4 profit, forecast

BUZZ-Yelp gains on upbeat revenue forecast

BUZZ-Atlantic Coastal SPAC down after ending deal with Essentium

BUZZ-Adial Pharma drops on direct stock offering

BUZZ-Twist Bioscience slips after pricing $250 mln equity offering

** Newell Brands Inc (NWL.O): up 12.6%

BUZZ-Newell Brands jumps on strong fourth quarter, upbeat profit outlook

BUZZ-Sports Illustrated publisher Arena stumbles after stock offering prices

BUZZ-Coursera Inc down as multiple brokerages cut PTs

BUZZ-Freshworks falls after co sees slow annual revenue growth, PT cuts

BUZZ-Cedar Fair rises as Centerbridge co-founder buys stake

BUZZ-Y-mAbs Therapeutics jumps on plan to resubmit rare cancer drug marketing application

BUZZ-OceanPal jumps on time-charter contract for Panamax dry bulk vessel

BUZZ-AMD shares fall in last session ahead of Xilinx deal

BUZZ-Byrna Technologies hits near 2-year low on tepid revenue forecast

** Illumina Inc (ILMN.O): down 5.1%

BUZZ-Illumina falls as 2022 EPS forecast below estimates

BUZZ-Proto Labs set for best day in a year on Q4 results beat

BUZZ-Dexcom falls as Q4 profit misses target, brokerages cut PT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Tiyashi Datta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.