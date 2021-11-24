Zoom, Gap Inc, Chevron

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street indexes were set to fall on Wednesday as mixed economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers kept investors on edge heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:17 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.57% at 35,561. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.59% at 4,660.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.83% at 16,176.25.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.