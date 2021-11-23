Zoom, Walt Disney, Best Buy

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set for a sluggish start on Tuesday as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while bank shares extended gains as investors priced in early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:52 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.08% at 35,599. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.03% at 4,681, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.05% at 16,373.25.

** Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 1.5% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.2% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners down as bullion dips below $1,800 on strong dollar

** OrganiGram Holdings Inc : up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 outlook, Q4 revenue beat

** Genius Sports Ltd (GENI.N): up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 results, forecast

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

