Zosano Pharma, Digital World Acquisition, Novavax

U.S. stock index futures slid more than 1% on Tuesday before recouping some of those losses as fears of escalating tensions in Ukraine gripped markets, pointing to another volatile session on Wall Street.

At 7:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.09% at 33,978. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.03% at 4,342, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.41% at 13,938.75.

Compiled by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

