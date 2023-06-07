Australia Q1 economy grows at slowest pace in 1-1/2 years
SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's economy grew at the weakest pace in 1-1/2 years last quarter as high prices and rising interest rates sapped consumer spending, and emerging signs suggest a further slowdown ahead amid a deceleration in global growth.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the first quarter, easing from 0.5% in the previous quarter and under forecasts of 0.3%.
Annual growth was at 2.3%, also missing forecast for 2.4%.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- MarketsGlobal sovereign debt roundtable to hold third meeting on June 9 -sources
The global sovereign debt roundtable will meet on Friday to focus on technical talks aimed at discussing issues such as arrears and comparability of treatment for countries in default, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.