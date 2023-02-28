Australia's current account surplus widens sharply in Q4















SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia's current account surplus rose sharply in the December quarter as resource exports boomed and imports eased, providing a sizable fillip to economic growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account surplus widened to A$14.1 billion in the fourth quarter. That was compared to a revised surplus of A$0.8 billion in the third quarter and handily beat forecasts of a A$6.5 billion surplus.

The ABS said net exports would add 1.1 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter, when analysts had looked for a contribution of 1.3 percentage points.

Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.