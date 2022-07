Women walk dogs in front of a Woolworths store in Sydney July 30, 2013. Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter total group sales year-on-year, even as food and liquor sales rose at a slower clip than the previous three months. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz (AUSTRALIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group (WOW.AX) said on Tuesday that Chairman Gordon Cairns would retire in October after seven years in the role.

Non-executive director Scott Perkins will succeed Cairns at the country's largest supermarket chain operator.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.