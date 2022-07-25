Barclays announces timing of U.S. securities repurchase offer

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 25(Reuters) - Barclays Bank (BARC.L) has published terms to repurchase up to $15 billion of securities sold in breach of U.S. regulations, offering investors an up to 17.3% above face value.

The lender said the rescission offer will commence from Aug. 1 and will be open for a period of 30 U.S. business days.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

