Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Thursday said it would hold auctions starting on Friday to roll over $15.1 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Dec. 1.
The central bank in a statement said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.
The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.
