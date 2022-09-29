Britain to spend 500 mln pounds in Indo-Pacific - foreign min

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly looks on as he attends a sidebar meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain intends to spend up to 500 million pounds ($542.30 million) in the Indo-Pacific region and will work with public-private partnerships in green infrastructure projects, foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"We will work with public and private partners in the region to support quality green infrastructure projects in Indonesia, Vietnam, in the Philippines, in Cambodia, and Laos," he said in a speech in Singapore.

($1 = 0.9220 pounds)

Reporting by Xinghui Kok and Kanupyiya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty

