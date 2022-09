Britain to spend 500 mln pounds in Indo-Pacific - foreign min

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain intends to spend up to 500 million pounds ($542.30 million) in the Indo-Pacific region and will work with public-private partnerships in green infrastructure projects, foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"We will work with public and private partners in the region to support quality green infrastructure projects in Indonesia, Vietnam, in the Philippines, in Cambodia, and Laos," he said in a speech in Singapore.

($1 = 0.9220 pounds)

Reporting by Xinghui Kok and Kanupyiya Kapoor











