CAB Payments Holdings to pursue London listing















LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - CAB Payments Holdings, a specialist in business-to-business cross-border payments across emerging markets, is seeking a London stock market listing to broaden its ownership and accelerate its growth, the company said on Thursday.

The offer is expected to comprise a secondary sell-down of existing ordinary shares by Merlin Midco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helios Investors III L.P, Helios Investors III A L.P and certain other investors, CAB said.

It is expected that ordinary shares representing up to a further 15% of the offer would be made available in an over-allotment option.

"Operating as a publicly traded company will help us to continue to pursue our strategy of delivering long-term sustainable growth ...," Bhairav Trivedi, Chief Executive Officer of CAB Payments, said in a statement.

"In turn, this will support us in our mission to connect more people in traditionally hard-to-reach regions with global financial infrastructure, enhancing financial inclusion and strengthening local economies."

Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Karin Strohecker











