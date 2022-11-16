Canada annual inflation rate remains at 6.9% in October on gasoline and mortgage interest
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate held at 6.9% in October, largely on higher gasoline prices and mortgage interest, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to remain at 6.9% in October from September.
Percent changes
Month-on-month Year-on-year
Oct Sep Oct Sep
CPI - all items +0.7 +0.1 +6.9 +6.9
CPI - common n/a n/a +6.2 +6.2
CPI - median n/a n/a +4.8 +4.7
CPI - trim n/a n/a +5.3 +5.2
Bank of Canada core +0.4 +0.4 +5.8 +6.0
All items ex food/energy +0.3 +0.3 +5.3 +5.4
Goods +1.2 -0.1 +8.4 +8.2
Services +0.2 +0.3 +5.4 +5.6
Energy +6.2 -4.4 +16.2 +14.0
Seasonally adjusted +0.6 +0.4 n/a n/a
Core CPI, SA +0.2 +0.4 n/a n/a
NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast October CPI to be 6.9% annualized, and to be up 0.7% on the month. CPI Core was expected to be 6.0%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)
