Canada annual inflation rate slows to 3.4% in May

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.4% in May on lower prices for gasoline as a result of the base-year effect, while mortgage interest costs remain high, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

This was in line with what analysts polled by Reuters had expected, down from 4.4% in April.

Percent changes

Month-on-month Year-on-year

May Apr May Apr

CPI - all items +0.4 +0.7 +3.4 +4.4

CPI - common n/a n/a +5.2 +5.7

CPI - median n/a n/a +3.9 +4.3

CPI - trim n/a n/a +3.8 +4.2

Bank of Canada core +0.4 +0.5 +3.7 +4.1

All items ex food/energy +0.4 +0.5 +4.0 +4.4

Goods +0.1 +0.8 +2.1 +4.0

Services +0.5 +0.5 +4.6 +4.8

Energy -0.8 +3.4 -12.4 -4.2

Seasonally adjusted +0.1 +0.5 n/a n/a

Core CPI, SA +0.2 +0.5 n/a n/a

NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast May CPI to be 3.4% annualized, and to be up 0.5% on the month. They also forecast Bank of Canada Core to be 3.9% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

