Canada February factory sales down 3.6% on petroleum, autos















April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 3.6% in February from January on lower sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 3.2%.

Month/month change (%)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

Sales -3.6 +4.5 +4.1

Sales ex-autos -3.2 +3.8 +3.6

Inventories +0.9 +0.4 +0.3

Unfilled orders +0.6 -0.1 +1.0

New orders -3.6 +4.5 +7.1

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

Inv/sales ratio 1.71 1.63 1.63

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

