Canada February factory sales down 3.6% on petroleum, autos
April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 3.6% in February from January on lower sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 3.2%.
Month/month change (%)
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)
Sales -3.6 +4.5 +4.1
Sales ex-autos -3.2 +3.8 +3.6
Inventories +0.9 +0.4 +0.3
Unfilled orders +0.6 -0.1 +1.0
New orders -3.6 +4.5 +7.1
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)
Inv/sales ratio 1.71 1.63 1.63
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
