Canada February wholesale trade down 1.7% on autos, food















April 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 1.7% in February from January on the lower sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories, and the food, beverage and tobacco products subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Sales were down in five out of seven subsectors, representing 64% of wholesale trade, while sales fell in seven of the ten provinces. Sales declined by 1.8% in volume terms.

(Percent changes)

Feb Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Wholesale trade -1.7 +7.4 +6.1 +2.4

Wholesale trade ex-autos -1.0 +7.3 +7.8 +3.3

Wholesale inventories +0.8 +19.6 +1.8 +1.5

Sectors:

Farm products -1.2 +256.7

Food/beverages/tobacco -3.9 +11.0

Personal/household -1.3 +1.5

Motor Vehicles and Parts -5.5 +8.0

Building materials/supplies -3.0 -11.9

Machinery/equipment +1.5 +7.2

Misc. +1.6 +6.8

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)











