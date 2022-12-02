Canada gains 10,100 jobs in November, jobless rate falls to 5.1%















Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 10,100 jobs in November, entirely in full-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.3%.

Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 9,400 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was up by a net 19,600 positions, mostly in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, as well as information, culture and recreation.

Nov 2022 Oct 2022

Jobs gain/loss +10,100 +108,300

full-time +50,700 +119,300

part-time -40,600 -11,000

Unemployment rate 5.1% 5.2%

Participation 64.8% 64.9%

Labor force 20.716 mln 20.730 mln

Nov 2022 Nov 2021 % change

Avg hourly wage C$32.85 C$31.18 +5.4

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 5,000 jobs in November, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.3%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.