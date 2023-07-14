Canada May factory sales up 1.2% on chemicals, autos
July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.2% in May from April on higher sales of chemical products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.
Month/month change (%)
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev)
Sales +1.2 -0.1 +0.3
Sales ex-autos +0.7 -0.4 -0.7
Inventories -0.6 -0.0 -0.0
Unfilled orders -1.5 +0.2 -0.2
New orders -1.3 +3.1 +2.9
May Apr(rev) Apr(prev)
Inv/sales ratio 1.69 1.72 1.71
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.8% in manufacturing sales in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))
