Canada May factory sales up 1.2% on chemicals, autos

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by 1.2% in May from April on higher sales of chemical products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev)

Sales +1.2 -0.1 +0.3

Sales ex-autos +0.7 -0.4 -0.7

Inventories -0.6 -0.0 -0.0

Unfilled orders -1.5 +0.2 -0.2

New orders -1.3 +3.1 +2.9

Inv/sales ratio 1.69 1.72 1.71

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 0.8% in manufacturing sales in May from April. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

