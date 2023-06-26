Canada May wholesale trade most likely up 3.5% -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, June 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 3.5% in May from April, largely due to higher sales in the miscellaneous subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 65.2%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 84.4%.

