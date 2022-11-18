Canada October producer prices up 2.4% on petroleum products















Nov 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 2.4% in October from September on higher prices for refined petroleum energy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The depreciating Canadian dollar continued to affect prices.

The increase followed a downwardly revised 0.0% change September. Raw materials prices were up 1.3% in October, and were up 9.0% on the year.

"If the CAD-USD exchange rate had remained the same from September to October, the overall IPPI would have increased 1.7% instead of 2.4%," Statscan said.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev) Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

total +2.4 0.0 +0.1 +10.1 +9.1 +9.0

ex energy/petrol +0.9 +0.7 +0.4 +6.1 +5.9 +5.7

RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

total +1.3 -3.1 -3.2 +9.0 +12.7 +11.0

ex crude energy +0.6 -3.1 -2.8 +1.8 +1.2 +1.5

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 0.4% increase in producer prices in October from September.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)











