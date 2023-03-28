Canada records C$6.44 bln budget deficit in first 10 months of 2022-23
OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) Canada recorded a budget deficit of C$6.44 billion in the first 10 months of 2022-2023 fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
In the same period last year, it recorded a deficit of C$75.29 billion.
In January, the budget deficit was C$906 million, compared with a deficit of C$5.18 billion in January, 2022.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Steve Scherer)
Keywords: CANADA BUDGET/DEFICIT
