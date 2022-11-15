Canada September factory sales flat on aerospace, metals















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales were unchanged in September from August as higher sales in aerospace products and primary metals balanced out lower sales in petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.5%.

Month/month change (%)

Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

Sales 0.0 -1.9 -2.0

Sales ex-autos +0.5 -1.9 -2.0

Inventories +1.3 +1.5 +1.3

Unfilled orders +1.5 +1.5 +1.5

New orders +0.1 +0.8 +0.6

Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

Inv/sales ratio 1.73 1.71 1.70

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% decrease in factory sales in September from August.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

