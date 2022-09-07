Canada trade surplus narrows to C$4.05 bln in July on lower consumer goods prices
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$4.05 billion ($3.08 billion) in July, as prices fell for consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Exports were down by 2.8%, largely on consumer goods and in particular pharmaceuticals, as well as energy products. Imports fell by 1.8%, also largely on consumer goods and energy products.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade Jul Jun (rev) change pct Jun (prev)
Balance +4.052 +4.881 n/a +5.046
Exports 68.250 70.227 -2.8 69.904
Imports 64.198 65.345 -1.8 64.858
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$3.80 billion in July.
($1=$1.3161 Canadian)
