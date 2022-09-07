Canada trade surplus narrows to C$4.05 bln in July on lower consumer goods prices

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$4.05 billion ($3.08 billion) in July, as prices fell for consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Exports were down by 2.8%, largely on consumer goods and in particular pharmaceuticals, as well as energy products. Imports fell by 1.8%, also largely on consumer goods and energy products.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade Jul Jun (rev) change pct Jun (prev)

Balance +4.052 +4.881 n/a +5.046

Exports 68.250 70.227 -2.8 69.904

Imports 64.198 65.345 -1.8 64.858

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$3.80 billion in July.

($1=$1.3161 Canadian)

Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil

