Canada Feb trade surplus lower than forecast; Jan surplus revised down















OTTAWA, April 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in February, as both exports and imports recorded widespread declines, while January's whopping surplus was revised significantly lower, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

The country's trade surplus with the world fell to C$422 million ($313.13 million) from a revised C$1.20 billion surplus in January. Previously January's surplus was reported to be C$1.92 billion.

Analysts had forecast a February surplus of C$1.80 billion.

"After a stronger-than-expected start to the year, we've given back a good portion of those gains," said Stuart Bergman, chief economist at Export Development Canada, the country's export credit agency.

The Canadian economy grew more than expected in January and was seen expanding further in February, data showed last week, a factor complicating the central bank's plans to refrain from further interest rate hikes as long as the economy slows and inflation eases in line with forecasts.

Exports fell 2.4%, dragged down by decreases in nearly all product areas. Metal and non-metallic mineral products as well as autos and auto parts were the main contributors. By volume, exports declined 0.9% in February.

"Exports may have fallen again last month, but this still suggests that a large positive contribution from net trade explains part of the likely pick-up in first-quarter GDP growth," said Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist with Capital Economics.

Total imports were down 1.3%, with declines in most product categories. Industrial machinery, equipment and parts as well as motor vehicles and parts were among the main drags. By volume, imports fell 0.8%.

A rise in imports of consumer goods, primarily pharmaceutical products, partially offset the declines, Statscan said.

The Canadian dollar was little changed, trading at 1.3440 or 74.40 U.S. cents to the greenback.

($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, with additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Mark Porter











