Canada working on measures in response to U.S. inflation act -finance minister















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act impacts Canada and that Ottawa was working on new measures to respond to the legislation.

"You will see some of that (new measures) in the fall economic statement and you'll see further action in the budget in the spring," Freeland told reporters in Windsor, Ontario.

"This is a far reaching piece of legislation with a lot of different consequences for Canada and we are really, really focused on it," she said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese











