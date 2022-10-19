Canada working on measures in response to U.S. inflation act -finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures as she speaks during a news conference before delivering the 2022-23 budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act impacts Canada and that Ottawa was working on new measures to respond to the legislation.

"You will see some of that (new measures) in the fall economic statement and you'll see further action in the budget in the spring," Freeland told reporters in Windsor, Ontario.

"This is a far reaching piece of legislation with a lot of different consequences for Canada and we are really, really focused on it," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks