Canada's economy up 3.1% in Q1, April GDP likely up 0.2%















May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's economy was up 3.1% on an annualized basis in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations, as favorable international trade and growth in household spending was moderated by slower inventory accumulations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

March's real GDP was flat compared to February, which beat expectations, while April's GDP likely increased by 0.2%, StatsCan said in a flash estimate.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q1 Q4 Q3

Annualized change +3.1 -0.1 +2.3

Change from previous quarter +0.8 0.0 +0.6

Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index +0.2 -0.7 -1.2

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for 2.5% annualized growth in the first quarter and for March GDP to be down 0.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/GDP











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.