Canada's inflation rate slows to 3.4% in May on cheaper gas

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.4% in May, matching expectations, driven by a drop in gasoline prices, while mortgage interest costs remained high, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to drop to 3.4% from 4.4% in April. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.4%, below forecasts of a 0.5% rise.

The annual rate, which benefited from a comparison to last May's strong price increases, is the slowest since June 2021 and broadly in line with the Bank of Canada's expectation that inflation would cool to around 3% by mid-2023.

The central bank hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% earlier in June after a series of surprisingly strong data, including an unexpected uptick in April inflation, suggested the economy was running hotter than anticipated.

Canadians have continued to renew and initiate mortgages at higher interest rates, resulting in mortgage interest cost index rising 29.9% on a year-over-year basis in May, the third consecutive month of record increases, Statscan said.

Grocery prices too continued to surge, rising 9% year-over-year in May, nearly unchanged from the increases recorded in April.

Energy prices slid 12.4% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, when supply uncertainty surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a surge in energy prices, Statscan said. An 18.3% drop in gasoline prices and the first year-over-year decline in natural gas prices since August 2020 contributed to the energy price deceleration.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 4.0% compared with a 4.4% rise in April.

The average of two of the Bank of Canada's core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 3.9% compared with 4.3% in April.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.2% to 1.3177 to the greenback, or 75.89 U.S. cents after the inflation data.

