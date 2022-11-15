Canadian home sales edge up 1.3% in October















OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price edged up 0.65% to C$644,643 ($486,340) in October from C$640,479 in September, but was down 9.9% on the year. CREA's home price index fell 1.2% on the month and was down 0.8% annually.

($1 = 1.3255 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa











